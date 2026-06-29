NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the NFC East's starting quarterbacks

The NFC East could look a lot different in 2026, as there are some incredibly talented young quarterbacks and teams that are on the rise. However, we could also see, yet again, the Philadelphia Eagles winning the division.

In many instances across the NFL, the best quarterbacks are usually the ones who are winning divisions most years. That isn't always the case, but it's usually a good rule of thumb in certain seasons. As we progress through the rest of the 2026 NFL Offseason, teams across the league will creep toward training camp and finally get a great gauge on their roster.

And in today's NFL, there is no position more important on the field than quarterback. With the offseason lull here for the next month, let's continue with our power rankings and rank the starting quarterbacks in the NFC East for this season, as they stand right now.

Power-ranking the starting quarterbacks in the NFC East for 2026

4. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Someone who should be taken seriously as a year two breakout candidate at the position is Jaxson Dart. Despite what looked like a very dysfunctional rookie season, Dart through three times as many touchdowns as he did interceptions, and totaled 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 14 games.

The way Dart played the game last year, as a dual-threat quarterback, is something that he can continue to develop in the 2026 season. Yes, Dart will absolutely need to learn how to protect himself, but that could simply come with experience.

It's not a stretch to think that Dart could become the second-best quarterback in the division when 2026 is over. We'll obviously need to see Dart improve on how he goes about using his legs, as he took way too many unnecessary hits, and I am sure when a quarterback is that young, the 'wild child' can creep out sometimes.

Ideally, Malik Nabers returns to the lineup in time for Week 1, and the veteran coaching staff is able to take Dart on a development path where getting the ball out and on time is priority No. 1, with his off-schedule ability being the cherry on top, if that makes sense.

For now, the frisky Dart is last in our NFC East quarterback rankings, but if all goes well, he could rise up these rankings and become the next great young quarterback in this league. That is a bit if, but it's 100 percent possible.