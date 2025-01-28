Super Bowl 59: Picks and score predictions for the final game of 2024 season

The Super Bowl is set. Let's make our picks and score predictions for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. In a rematch of Super Bowl 57, KC and Philly again battle for Lombardi Trophy, the hardest trophy to win in all of sports.

The stakes are a lot different in this one, too. The Chiefs seek to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. They are already the first team to even return to the Super Bowl after winning the previous two.

And while the Eagles are the more talented team and are better overall, I think many of us know how this game is going to end, but you just never know. The Chiefs beat the Eagles by a score of 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. This was notched by a late field goal from Harrison Butker.

But first, how did we get here?

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first nine games of the season and had the no. 1 seed in the AFC locked up by the time Week 18 rolled around. They rested most of their starters in Week 18 versus the Denver Broncos and finished with a 15-2 record.

They have since beaten the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills and will again represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six seasons.

The Philadelphia Eagles got out to a shaky 2-2 start in 2024 but did finish the regular season with a 14-3 record. In the postseason, they have beaten the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Washington Commanders to get here.

We can pick apart the Chiefs and Eagles all day long. KC has the advantage at QB and head coach. They also probably have a slight advantage with their special teams. However, the Eagles have an advantage with their offensive skill players and overall defense.

The key in this game is for the Eagles to be able to hone in on the Chiefs' quick game on offense. They have been able to nickel-and-dime their opponents to death on offense, and when they get you asleep a bit, they go for the kill.

This is a pretty basic way to put it, but the Chiefs' offense has become more 'dink-and-dunk' ever since trading Tyreek Hill.

The Eagles' pass rush has to get some, and Philly must establish the run game early. Philly does have a clearer path to victory than the Chiefs do, but at the end of the day, I think we all know how this is going to end...

Prediction: Chiefs win 30-24