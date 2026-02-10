Super Bowl 60: Winners and losers from the final game of 2025 season

Now that Super Bowl 60 is in the books, teams can close the door on the 2025 NFL Season and try to get to the mountaintop in 2026. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks met for the second time in the Super Bowl, and this time, the Seahawks got a bit of revenge.

On paper, Seattle winning should not be much of a surprise, as New England just did not have the sheer roster talent to go blow-for-blow with a high-flying team like the Seahawks were. Sure, the Pats still had a great season, but getting blown out in the Super Bowl is a tough spill to swallow.

We highlighted three winners and two losers from Super Bowl 60 and talked about those players here.

Winners and losers from Super Bowl 60 to close out the 2025 season

Winner: Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold bounced around a few teams and just did not have a very good start to his NFL career. Things obviously changed for the better in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, as that unlikely breakout season led him to sign a three-year deal with the Seahawks, and all he did in 2025 was lead his team to the Super Bowl. Darnold now becomes the first quarterback from the legendary 2018 class to win the big game, which is something no one saw coming. This is the ultimate story of perserverance and continuing believe in yourself.

Winner: Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Walker had a performance of a lifetime, and it just so happened to be the last game of his four-year rookie contract, so Walker just set himself up for a major payday, whether it's from Seattle or someone else. Walker has been an efficient running back ever since entering the NFL back in 2022, and he just made himself a ton of money with a wickedly efficient Super Bowl 60 outing.

Loser: Drake Maye

Drake Maye and the Patriots could not prove the entire NFL wrong - for multiple weeks, people were hammering the Patriots due to having an ultra-soft schedule, and some said it would catch up to them at some point. During the playoffs, Maye was simply not efficient at all and was honestly being carried by the defense.

Well, the wheels fell off in the Super Bowl, and the unfortunate reality is that Maye and the Patriots offense were exposed on the biggest stage in American sports, and the Pats will have to live with this reality until they can get some revenge in 2026. Maye is an obvious loser after Super Bowl 60.

Winner: Bo Nix

It's weird to think that someone who didn't even play in the Super Bowl this year is a winner, but there is an obvious 'what if Bo Nix doesn't break his ankle' that kind of floated around the game as the Patriots watched it slip away.

Given how well Nix has played in his short NFL career in crunch time, there's reason to believe that a Nix-led Broncos team would have at least made the Super Bowl a lot more competitive. It's also not a stretch to say that Denver would have beaten New England in the AFC title game had Nix not broken his ankle.

This 'what if' scenario may go down as an all-timer if the Broncos can't ever get over the hump with Nix as the quarterback, but these past few weeks really just further proved that the Broncos have a special quarterback.

Loser: Will Campbell

Will Campbell had the worst game of his NFL career at the worst possible time for the Patriots. The main issue with Campbell has been the arm length. His arms aren't seen as long enough to sustain competent play at tackle in the NFL. While there's likely more to it than just raw arm length, Campbell's rookie season was not what the Patriots needed it to be.

There is a world where he eventually kicks inside to guard, but he was taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to be a franchise left tackle.