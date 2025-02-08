Super Bowl LIX is on February 9th. Let's make three bold predictions for the rematch of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The final game of the 2024 NFL Season is here. After the Super Bowl, free agency, the NFL Combine, and the 2025 NFL Draft will dominate the headlines.

The Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, and the Eagles look to win their second Super Bowl since 2017.

It's a rematch of the Super Bowl two years ago, but only time will tell if the result is different. We've cooked up three bold predictions for this game. Let's get into it.

Super Bowl LIX: 3 bold predictions for rematch of Chiefs vs. Eagles

Saquon Barkley has a 50+ yard rushing touchdown

One of the best RB seasons in NFL history, Saquon Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards in 2024 with the Eagles after spending years with the New York Giants. One of the biggest mistakes the Giants have made in recent NFL history is letting Barkley leave the building to not only sign with another team, but with a division rival.

He's the focal point on offense and is also going to be the reason why the Eagles win - if they do. I understand that the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best and smartest defenses in the NFL, but the talent mismatch on that side of the ball is going to be tough for the Chiefs to compensate for.

Saquon Barkley is going to have a rushing touchdown of at least 50 yards on Sunday.

Travis Kelce is held to fewer than 5 receptions

Everyone seems to make a big deal about how Travis Kelce saves the best for the postseason, and that has been true, but what if, and stay with me here, the Eagles' defense finds a way to shut him down? Has that been floated as a possibility?

These are bold predictions, after all.

Kelce has caught nine passes in two playoff games this year. That 4.5 receptions per game total is actually the second-lowest of his postseason career, so he is slowing down on the field. With how young, fast, and explosive the Eagles' defense is, they are going to find a way to hold Kelce to fewer than five receptions in Super Bowl LIX.

This is going to put more pressure on guys like DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, and Xavier Worthy to step up if Kelce is being neutralized. He's lost a step and is 35 years old. This isn't the prime Travis Kelce anymore.

Whoever has the ball last wins

Despite what I have predicted thus far, you may be thinking that I am also picking the Eagles to win. Well, not necessarily. Whoever possesses the ball last in this game is going to win. That was the case during last year's Super Bowl where the Kansas City Chiefs won in overtime, but it was not the case in 2022.

These two teams may be as evenly-matched as we have seen among two Super Bowl opponents in quite some time. What the Chiefs miss in roster talent compared to the Eagles they make up for with their QB and coaching.

This could be a truly back-and-forth affair, and either team is plenty good enough to win this game. Let's make our final bold prediction and say that whoever has the ball last will be the winner of Super Bowl LIX.