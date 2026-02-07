Super Bowl LX: Ranking the most important players for each team to win

There are a ton of players in Super Bowl LX that have to make a huge impact if their teams hope to win. On paper, the Seattle Seahawks outmatch the New England Patriots, so Seattle should be able to win this one, but the 2025 season has shown us that anything can happen.

Not many people predicted Seattle and New England in the Super Bowl. Both teams were out of the playoffs entirely in 2024. It's been quite the turnaround for each franchise, especially New England. The Patriots were among the worst teams in football before Mike Vrabel arrived, but now they're just one game away from winning it all.

Ahead of the final game of the 2025 NFL Season, we power ranked the five most important players in this game overall. If the Patriots and Seahawks hope to win, which they obviously do, these players will need to stand out above the rest.

Ranking the five most important players to watch out for in Super Bowl LX

5. Leonard Williams, DT

Leonard "Big Cat" Williams not only has one of the best nicknames in the NFL, but he's one of the best defensive lineman in the entire NFL. Williams tied for the team lead in sacks this year with seven, but he led the Seahawks outright with 22 quarterback hits.

The thing with Seattle, and what makes them such a tough team to go against defensively, is that they have so many capable linemen that can rotate in and create havoc. Williams is the leader of the pack, though. He can easily win one-on-one matchups, but also commands double-teams, which allows other players along the defensive line to thrive. If the Seahawks hope to create pressure on Drake Maye, Williams will have to rev that engine.

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had more than three times the receiving yards that the next closest Seahawks player had during the regular season. The passing attack is legitimately a one-man crew at times. This obviously puts a ton of pressure on JSN to produce and weave his way through the Patriots secondary. The offensive gameplans center around Smith-Njigba, so that has to remain the case here in Super Bowl LX - it's a big reason why Seattle has gotten to this point.

JSN likely has to eclipse 90 yards if the Seahawks hope to win this one.