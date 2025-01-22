Teams left in postseason have something massive in common from NFL Draft

The four teams left in the NFL postseason do have a ton of things in common, but three of them have a glaring roster similarity that can't be ignored. There isn't some secret formula for teams to build a contender - each team left in the NFL playoffs, are, for the most part, build and retained through the NFL Draft.

That's just how it goes in the NFL. In the MLB, for example, you see a ton of free agency moves, and that's how a bunch of teams approach their roster buildings. Teams in the NFL who are the most active in free agency don't always see that type of success.

Quarterback, quarterback, quarterback...

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been afraid to make some free agency moves, but they are consistently among the worst teams in the NFL. The four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs are the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles have the worst QB of the bunch in Jalen Hurts, who was the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But let's take a look at Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes. All three of them were picked inside the top 10.

And that is not some silly coincidence. Unquestionably, the way to build and sustain success in the NFL begins with finding a first-round, top pick at the QB position. Some of the best teams in the NFL who did get eliminated also have this in common.

When you take a look at some of the worst teams in the league, this is what they are usually missing. the 2024 NFL Draft seemed to be a strong QB draft that could pave the way for teams like the Commanders, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos to sustain success for the long-term.

And it's not that you can't find a decent QB in the second, third, or fourth round, but there does seem to be a clear trend here. Guys like Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, and Dak Prescott are fine QBs, but you'll probably never see them win the Super Bowl.

Teams that are searching for answers should take note of what three teams remaining have in common, as it is a massive, franchise-altering similarity that ensures a path to long-term success in the NFL.

Which team will be the next one to find a top-end franchise quarterback?