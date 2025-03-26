The Houston Texans have clear areas of need approaching the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's dive into a mock draft here. The Texans again went 10-7 in the regular season, won the AFC South, and won a single playoff game. They have to get this NFL Draft right in order to take the next step into contention, as they are right on the cusp.

The biggest lift for the team this offseason is along the offensive line, where we have already seen some movement. More additions are needed if this unit hopes to be competent in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into an offensive-heavy mock draft for the Texans.

Texans 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Houston loads up along the offensive line

25. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Houston Texans kick off this 2025 NFL Mock draft by taking Josh Simmons, the talented tackle from Ohio State. Even with the Texans signing Cam Robinson in free agency, it's still wise for them to add another viable prospect to this tackle room.

They do just that in Simmons.

58. Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

Marcus Mbow is probably going to be a center at the NFL, but Houston has needs all over the offensive line, so they use pick 58 in the second round on the prospect. The team has brought in new OL faces like Trent Brown, Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, and Ed Ingram, so they have definitely overhauled the room, but more work needs to be done.

79. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Now hitting on another position of need, the Texans grab WR Jaylin Noel from Iowa State. Going into the 2024 NFL Season, Houston had one of the best WR rooms in the NFL with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs. With both Dell and Diggs suffering major injuries in 2024, this room is quite empty at the moment.

89. Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

Back on the offensive line train, the Texans grab Hollin Pierce from Rutgers at pick 89 in this NFL mock draft. Houston isn't messing around with their NFL Draft selections along the offensive line, and you just have to wonder how good they would have been in 2024 had they fielded a competent OL unit. If they can't figure that out in 2025, CJ Stroud could regress further.

166. JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss

Another need for Houston is along the interior defensive line. JJ Pegues played his college football at Ole Miss and could be a neat selection for the team with pick 166. Pegues had a whopping 14 tackles for loss in the 2024 college football season, so he's got a nose for the backfield.

236. Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

Now getting into the very late picks for Houston, they grab TE Jackson Hawes from Georgia Tech and simply add another depth piece to the offensive personnel.

241. Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

Ty Robinson had seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss for Nebraska in 2024, so he's another defensive tackle who has had success getting into the backfield, and we have seen DeMeco Ryans' defenses doing just this. He likes explosive players that attack the ball and who can generate negative plays.

Would this Texans mock draft set the team up for long-term success, especially along the offensive line?