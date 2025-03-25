The NFC East has two of the best teams in football as the 2025 NFL Season gets closer. Let's power rank the division. I am not sure most of us thought that the Washington Commanders, of all teams, would make the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

They won 14 total games and enjoyed the best rookie season by a QB in NFL history. Jayden Daniels is going to establish himself as an elite player in 2025, and the other horse in this race is obviously the defending Super Bowl champions, Philadelphia Eagles.

Philly seeks to repeat as Super Bowl champs in 2025, and for the other two teams, they are probably going to be satisfied with only hitting a winning record.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the two-horse NFC East approaching NFL Draft

4. New York Giants

The New York Giants signed Jameis Winston recently, which could take them out of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes. At pick three in the 2025 NFL Draft, it could be likely that they take Shedeur Sanders, the QB from Colorado. A QB room of Sanders and Winston would not be the worst thing ever, but this is among the worst teams in the NFL and might stay that way in 2025.

They are fourth, unsurprisingly, in our NFC East power rankings.

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are again having a shaky offseason. Mike McCarthy is no longer their head coach, as Brian Schottenheimer assumes that role now. Dak Prescott will return from his hamstring injury, but the roster itself isn't great, and stud pass rusher Micah Parsons does not have a long-term contract extension.

The Cowboys might get lucky and win five or six games in 2025 - that's about as good as this team is. They come in at no. 3 in our NFC East power rankings.

2. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders may end up being the NFC East winners in 2025, but as of now, it would not be fair or right to rank them above the Eagles. In 2024, this team went 12-5 in the regular season and won their first two playoff games.

They do have the better QB than Philly, but the roster isn't quite there yet. Washington is going to be a mainstay atop the NFC for years to come, but another mainstay in the NFC just so happens to be in their division. The Commanders come in at no. 2 in our NFC East power rankings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions have already had a good bit of turnover on the defensive side of the ball, but I would not doubt Howie Roseman for one second. The Eagles blewout the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in what was a total drubbing.

Philly wins their second Super Bowl since 2017 and will now embark on trying to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Still with one of the best rosters in the NFL, Philly is still going to be among the best teams in the NFL and are first in our NFC East power rankings.