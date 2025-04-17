Texans 2025 NFL mock draft: Making a massive investment along offensive line

79. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Elic Ayomanor is a fun wide receiver prospect. He's got the physical profile and is a good blocker. The Texans did sport one of the best WR rooms in the NFL for part of the 2024 NFL Season, but both Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs suffered season-ending injuries.

This is the second major injury of Dell's young career, and Diggs signed with the New England Patriots. Ayomanor might not only be the best player available on the board, but he also fills a need for the team as well.

89. Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

DeMeco Ryans is obviously a defensive-minded head coach, so this would not be a proper Texans mock draft without a defensive prospect. Omarr Norman-Lott had four tackles for loss and four sacks in the 2024 college football season at Tennessee, so he does have the ability to get into the backfield. The Texans were among the best teams in the NFL in 2024 at rushing the passer.

166. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Joe Mixon isn't going to be their running back forever, so it would be wise for the Texans to capitalize on this extremely deep RB class in the 2025 NFL Draft. RJ Harvey is a fun RB prospect and rushed for 1,577 yards in 2024. Between the offensive line improvements earlier in this mock draft and the pick of RJ Harvey here, the Texans might be able to wear opponents down with the improved OL and run game.

236. Jacob Gideon, OC, Western Michigan

Their third offensive line prospect of this mock draft, Houston Texans a developmental center prospect and grabs Jacob Gideon at pick 236. Houston should keep plugging away at this offensive line until it's as good as it can realistically get. We saw just how much CJ Stroud was running for his life in 2024.

241. Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

To finish off this mock draft, the Texans take advantage of the deep TE class and grab a legitimate prospect in Jackson Hawes from Georgia Tech. Would this draft haul help the Texans take the next step?