The 2025 NFL Draft is less than 10 days away. Let's get into our latest mock draft with some insane trading in Round 1. It's crazy to think that the NFL Draft is this close, but here we are. Teams are continuing to complete their top-30 visits and are surely beginning to finalize their draft boards.

This draft is weaker with blue-chip talent and at the QB position, so there may not be a lot of fireworks. Conversely, teams might want to strive to land one of the few blue-chip players in the draft, so we could see some crazy trades at the very top.

There are a few teams in the NFL who are on the cusp of vaulting into contender status and might be in a position to make a giant move to secure 'their guy.' Let's get into this first-round NFL mock draft.

2025 NFL mock draft: Latest first-round mock draft with insane trades

Picks 1-16

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

This is a pick that might be boring to see on mock draft, but is one that is likely to happen. Cam Ward to the Titans with the first pick.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter could play both CB and WR at the NFL level, but the Cleveland Browns might prefer that he sticks to one position in the NFL while being sprinkled on the other from time to time.

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carter on the New York Giants would probably force the front office to make some sort of trade, as they'd have a surplus of bodies along the DL.

4. New Orleans Saints (via NE) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

With Derek Carr's 2025 status now in jeopardy, the New Orleans Saints make a major move and trade up five slots with the New England Patriots to secure Shedeur Sanders. If nothing else, the Saints finally begin the process of building for the future.

5. Denver Broncos (via JAX) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Denver Broncos make an insanely bold move to trade up 15 slots in the first round with the Jacksonville Jaguars to take Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. The Broncos offense may be one elite running back away from becoming elite themselves.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on a lot of the fun above them and end up taking Mason Graham from Michigan to really bolster their defensive line.

7. New York Jets - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren fills a huge need for the New York Jets and is also an insanely talented player, perhaps the best TE prospect in the entire NFL Draft class. Justin Fields has a new weapon on offense to use now.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Carolina Panthers do need to find a legitimate alpha wide receiver to complete their offense, and Tet McMillan could be that player for them with the eighth overall pick. This would be a sound pick by GM Dan Morgan.

9. New England Patriots (via NOR) - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Dropping down a few slots still allows the New England Patriots to take Will Campbell, so this is a best-case scenario for the front office, as Campbell is a Day 1 starter at left tackle.

10. Chicago Bears - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton comes off the board at pick 10 and heads to the Chicago Bears to be the featured back in the offense. With Ben Johnson as the head coach, Hampton could be immediately productive in the NFL.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB. Michigan

Will Johnson comes off the board and helps the San Francisco 49ers secondary, which has lost some players in recent offseasons.

12. Dallas Cowboys - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

This could be a bit too high for TreVeyon Henderson in the minds of some, but he's one of the more complete backs in the class and helps the Dallas Cowboys at a huge area of need. Henderson at pick 12 is actually sound drafting by Jerry Jones.

13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

With the Jalen Ramsey news, the Miami Dolphins might be eye-balling a first-round CB, but they have a more urgent need along the offensive line, so Kelvin Banks Jr is the pick at the 13th slot in the first round.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Tyler Booker fills a need at guard for the Indianapolis Colts and is someone who seems to have a very high floor at the NFL level. The Colts do need some production at TE, but the offensive line is more important, period.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Jalon Walker is an interesting player who can likely flow between being an EDGE rusher and being an inside linebacker. He could be the type of utility player that the Atlanta Falcons defense needs.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell is a stellar inside linebacker prospect and could be a great pick for the Arizona Cardinals at pick 16. The Cardinals invested heavily into their defensive line in free agency.