There are three teams remaining in the NFL playoffs that just do not have enough to win Super Bowl 59 this year. Listen, making it to the playoffs is a huge accomplishment, and even winning a playoff game is wildly impressive, but sometimes teams just do not have enough to get over the edge.

And that is the case for these three teams - that does not mean they can't get there in the future, but there isn't much they will be able to do this year. Sometimes it boils down to the head coach and QB. If those two positions are not elite, no team will win it all.

But in other instances, there are different factors that prevent a playoff team from winning it all, and it's a big reason why Wild Card teams almost never do it.

Let's dive into the three teams that definitely won't win it all this year.

These 3 teams definitely won't win Super Bowl 59 this year

Philadelphia Eagles

I'm sorry, but neither Jalen Hurts nor Nick Sirianni are good enough to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl. Hurts isn't a good QB to begin with - he's a below average passer who consistently puts up pedestrian numbers and isn't a QB who can play on time in a dropback passing game.

I think Hurts flies under the radar because the Eagles always have so much roster talent around him. However, with how talented this team has been in the Jalen Hurts' era, they should have won at least one Super Bowl. If you inserted about 12 other QBs in the lineup instead of Hurts, the Eagles would have recently been Super Bowl champions.

One of the weakest parts of their roster is what will end up holding them back.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans definitely upset the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, and while their defense is good enough to win it all, they do have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead. The Chiefs have lost two playoff games in the Patrick Mahomes' era at Arrowhead.

It's a place where they take care of business, and the Texans' shaky offensive line is going to be a huge factor here. Second-year QB CJ Stroud has also regressed a bit, so this offense just won't be able to compete with the big guns this year, but that does not mean they can't come away with a trophy one day.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are definitely playing with house money in 2024, but they do seem to have an elite head coach in Dan Quinn and a rookie QB in Jayden Daniels who may already be approaching the elite tier. Washington does not have the top-end roster talent that the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, or Philadelphia Eagles do, and their overall inexperience will be another reason why they won't win it all this year.

It's been a fun story, but it's clear that the engine is going to run out of gas at some point. Washington is in Detroit to face the Lions, a team that had a first-round bye and has had time to rest up and get healthier. The Super Bowl still might be a year or two away for the Commanders.