These NFL teams are set up to shockingly disappoint in the 2025 season

A few teams in the NFL might end up underachieving and simply not playing as well as we think in the 2025 season. Don't say I didn't tell you - there will be some teams that we may think are going to play insanely well in 2025, but may actually disappoint us a bit when the year is all said and done.

With how much parity there is in today's NFL, it is tough to sustain yearly success, especially for the more elite teams in this league. There are a few teams, right now, that simply won't end the year nearly as good of a club as we think.

Let's dive into those three teams.

Disappointment on the way?

Kansas City Chiefs

The three-time defending AFC Champs have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL for the 2025 season, and the main reason why we should be lookintg at the Chiefs a bit differently is because this team was able to win all of their one-score games in 2024, which simply does not happen, and it is not likely to happen again.

The Chiefs are missing that offensive firepower they had for so many years, and it feels like that will catch up to them in one of these years. While KC is still going to win at least 10 games, we'll be looking at this team a bit differently when the season ends.

Seattle Seahawks

They didn't make a bad move in going from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold, but the rest of the roster got worse, and after an encouraging 10-7 season in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks would be insanely lucky to hit that total in 2025. I would also argue that the rest of the NFC West are all better than Seattle is right now, so they may even have a tough time in the division.

It isn't shaping up to be a good year for Seattle.

Minnesota Vikings

With one of the toughest schedules in the NFL and them essentially starting a rookie QB, why are the Minnesota Vikings held so highly this offseason? Yes, the roster is quite good, but JJ McCarthy hasn't played a regular season game and is returning from a major knee injury - he is absolutely going to take his lumps as a de-facto rookie in this league.

And he's also just 22 years old, so his youth should indicate that he might not be as far along as other young QBs in this league. I am not necessarily saying that he's going to be bad, but the Vikes will struggle to win 10 games in 2025.