Predicting the NFL's top 10 quarterbacks at the end of the 2025 season

There is a long way to go before we reach the end of the 2025 NFL Season. Let's try to predict who the top 10 quarterbacks will be at that point. The current top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL may look a little bit different when we hit the end of the season.

Some young passers across the league could be primed to make a huge jump, and some other veterans might be due for a bit of a regression. There are quite a few competent QBs in the league, and many of them could hit a new level of greatness this season.

Let's try to predict the league's top 10 QBs at the end of the 2025 season.

10. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

I am extremely high on Drake Maye, and so high enough on him and the New England Patriots that I will rank him 10th here. Maye was a lot better than the raw stats may indicate during his rookie season, and he's now got a solidified offensive line, more weapons, and Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator.

Don't say I didn't warn you about Drake Maye...

9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is going to play better in 2025 and will end the season as a top 10 quarterback in this league. He's got the physical and mental attributes to become one, but it's just about putting both sides together and having a consistent season with less ups-and-downs.

This could be a huge year for Love and the Green Bay Packers.

8. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Have we all forgotten that Bo Nix threw for the fifth-most touchdown passes in the NFL and was carrying this offense at times? What Nix was able to do with a below-average group of playmakers was nothing short of outstanding, and the stage his set for him to make a year two jump.

Talks about him apparently having a 'Mac Jones' rookie season were not substantiated in any sort of logic. Nix and the Broncos are going to take another leap forward in 2025.

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

It feels like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just have not been their usual, dominant selves in recent years. Mahomes himself hasn't put up crazy numbers, and I am not sure the Chiefs made enough moves this offseason for the offense to get back to being unquestionably elite, but he'll still obviously be a top 10 player.

6. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

A remade offensive line and a bit of health luck could have CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans riding high in the 2025 NFL Season. I am predicting a sizeable leap from this unit, as they'll likely win the AFC South for the third year in a row, and Stroud may even get some MVP hype.

5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford could have all of Kyren Williams, Terrance Ferguson, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and a strong offensive line available to him in 2025. If the LA Rams end up having some better injury luck as well, this unit could be among the best in the NFL.

Watch out for a monster year from Stafford in 2025.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow had the best year of his career in 2024, and while he may not put up those insane numbers again in 2025, he'll carve out yet another prolific passing season and continue to cement his status as an elite QB in the league.

He is a one-man show at times, and with the defense on shaky ground, Burrow may again have to carry the load.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP in 2024, and while I disagreed with that, he was still no worse than a top-3 QB in the league. Allen is going to have another efficient season, and it'll be a typical Bills year in 2025 - they'll dominate in the regular season and might again fall short in the playoffs.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels was nearly elite as a rookie, so that could tell you just how good he could be in 2025. He'll end the year as the best QB in the NFC, earning some MVP votes and perhaps becoming the NFC version of Lamar Jackson...

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson not winning the MVP in 2024 was a crime, and I bet deep down, he feels the same way. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will again have a prolific and winning regular season. Jackson will lead the team to yet another AFC North title.

But the biggest question is whether or not they can actually make a Super Bowl run...