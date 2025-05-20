It is clear that there are many dysfunctional teams across the NFL, as these squads have downright laughable QB rooms. The most important position in all of sports is quarterback, so not only is it bad to not have a high-end franchise QB, but it's even worse to not have even a plan in place at the position.

There are actually many teams with shaky quarterback rooms, and you just have to feel bad for their fans at this point. No major QB move is really capable of happening at this sage of the offseason, so many of these teams will have to deal with what they've got for 2025.

Let's highlight some of the more embarrassing QB rooms in the NFL.

These NFL teams have laughable quarterback rooms for the 2025 season

New York Jets - Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, Adrian Martinez

It's clear that the New York Jets are in a more of a transitional period if anything, so I guess their hope with this QB room is that Justin Fields can play well enough for the team to get a decent gauge on the rest of the roster. If that is the case, the Jets may be looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft for a long-term solution.

Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard

The Indianapolis Colts truly signed Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson this offseason. It's just not an ideal setup, as the 2025 season already feels like a waste. The Colts did draft Riley Leonard, and I am so serious when I say that Leonard might just be the best QB on that team right now.

New Orleans Saints - Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener

The shocking retirement of Derek Carr has put the New Orleans Saints in an interesting situation. Tyler Shough was a second-round pick, but many did not seem to think he was worthy of that selection. When you look at the Saints QB room overall, you can see a path where the room just gets totally reset in 2026.

And with a first-year head coach, this team could compete for the no. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns - Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel

Maybe given the most attention of any position group in the NFL this offseason, the Cleveland Browns QB room is just hilarious. I do not think it was a bad idea to draft two quarterbacks, but the way in which they did it was a bit odd. Furthermore, both Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are in the room as well, so this is kind of a hodgepodge of nothingness, if you will.

This unit could also get totally reset next offseason.