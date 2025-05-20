Let's highlight the 14 playoff teams from the 2024 NFL Season and give a reason why each could win the Super Bowl in 2025. It is not likely that the same playoff teams from 2024 end up making it in 2025, but I guess it could happen.

There is too much parity in the NFL to say much of anything as a matter of fact. As we approach the 2025 NFL Season, teams across the league really do not have many more moves to make that would drastically improve their roster.

For now, let's take a look at the 14 playoff teams from 2024 and highlight why they could win the Super Bowl in 2025.

1 reason why each 2024 playoff team can win the Super Bowl in 2025

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid

Need I say more? This duo has been to three Super Bowls in a row and have won three of them together in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen and a loaded roster

At some point, the greatness of Josh Allen and a loaded roster could get them over the hump. They have come very close in recent years.

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson exists, and John Harbaugh has done it before

Lamar Jackson is the best QB on the planet right now, and John Harbaugh has won a Super Bowl has head coach, and while that was in 2012, he still did it...

Houston Texans - Potential leap from CJ Stroud and a repaired offensive line

CJ Stroud would need to make a huge leap and the offensive line would also need to come borderline elite for this team to win the Super Bowl, as the defense is suffocating.

Los Angeles Chargers - Improved offensive playmaking unit and Jim Harbaugh

Additions like Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris, and Tre Harris coupled with the expertise of Jim Harbaugh could be what pushes the Los Angeles Chargers over the edge.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers and a TON of luck

This is even a stretch, but the Pittsburgh Steelers would have to hope that Aaron Rodgers signs and most every since thing bounces their way in the 2025 NFL Season.

Denver Broncos - Elite defense, Sean Payton, and a massive leap from Bo Nix

The defense is already elite, but they added talent, and if Bo Nix makes a huge leap, this Denver Broncos team could win it all. Sean Payton is a Super Bowl champion, after all.

Detroit Lions - Best roster in the NFL; only a matter of time?

The best roster in the NFL endured a ton of defensive injuries in 2024, and if it was not for all of those injuries, the Detroit Lions may have at least made the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles - I mean, they just did it

Can the Philadelphia Eagles join a few other franchises as being able to win two Super Bowls in a row? They are certainly built for it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Improved defense and another great year from Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to play better on defense and need Baker Mayfield to play like he did in the 2024 NFL Season. If those two things can happen, Tampa could have what it takes to win it all.

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay

This duo led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl back in the 2021 NFL Season, and they may have another special year up their sleeves.

Minnesota Vikings - JJ McCarthy hits his stride immediate + a loaded roster

The Minnesota Vikings have a very good roster but also some uncertainty with JJ McCarthy. If McCarthy can find immediate success, they may have enough to win it all.

Washington Commanders - Did we all watch what happened in 2024?

This team was just one game away from making the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season, and I am one of those people who believe this team is a contender approaching 2025.

Green Bay Packers - A very good roster and QB ready to explode

They are ready to burst - can Jordan Love and the rest of the Green Bay Packers roster take that next step into excellence?