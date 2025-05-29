Of the NFL teams that have easier schedules, which ones will be able to take advantage of them the most in 2025? It would first be good to know the strength of schedule for all 32 teams, so that is posted below:

There are many teams in the league that have a schedule worth taking advantage of, but there are always bad teams. Sixteen teams do have a schedule against opponents with a winning percentage below .500, so we could consider that easy for this exercise.

Which NFL teams will be able to take advantage of their easy, cakewalk schedule in 2025?

These NFL teams will take advantage of their cakewalk schedule in 2025

San Francisco 49ers

Boasting the easiest schedule in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers might be in for one of those years where they aren't dealing with a ton of injuries. Players like Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey should be able to return for Week 1, and it's not like this team doesn't know how to win.

Even with this being more of a transitional offseason, the Niners are set up to win double-digit games.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals primary weakness in the 2024 NFL Season was a limp defensive line, but GM Monti Ossenfort fixed that in a big way, so the Cards should end up feeling the benefits of those moves. They did win eight games in 2024 and, in my opinion, did enough to squeak out a couple more wins and slip into an NFC Wild Card spot.

Keep an eye out for the Cardinals in 2025.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots added a boatload of talent in the 2025 NFL Offseason and also hired Mike Vrabel as their next head coach, so they've got a significantly better roster and a proven head coach to boot. It would be surprising to me if they didn't at least finish with a winning record, setting the stage for what could be an insanely successful 2026 season.

Buffalo Bills

The best team in the AFC in 2024 also has the sixth-easiest schedule in the conference. It's hard to not see the Buffalo Bills winning 13 games or more in 2025, perhaps winning enough to earn the no. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs. The reigning MVP should have yet another productive season, as the Bills are slated to have one of the easier schedules in the NFL, which almost seems unfair.