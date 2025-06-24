This Cowboys player is dangerously close to bust status (and camp will prove it)

The 2025 offseason is a crucial one for many players around the league, and every NFL team has players battling with more than just guys behind them on the depth chart. Some players are trying to fend off the dreaded "bust" label this offseason, and the Dallas Cowboys are no exception.

The Cowboys are hopeful for a bounce-back year in 2025 after injuries wrecked their chances to compete in the NFC East in 2024. The Cowboys were the perfect example of Squidward looking out of his window longingly at SpongeBob and Patrick having a great time outside. The Commanders and Eagles had all the fun last season, but the Cowboys have the talent to get back in the mix this season.

One player who is at an individual crossroads this offseason is third-year tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who could find himself on the roster bubble at training camp if he doesn't step up quickly.

Luke Schoonmaker facing bust label for Cowboys in 2025 offseason

The former second-round pick out of Michigan has just 35 receptions in his first two NFL seasons for 306 yards and three touchdowns. HIs productivity as a receiver has been extremely disappointing given his draft status, and part of the reason he's facing the "bust" label is because former UDFA tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is looking like he might be a factor in the rotation going forward.

Perhaps even more so than Schoonmaker, who is already firmly behind Jake Ferguson at the tight end position.

Schoonmaker played 411 total snaps offensively last season, 35 percent of the total snaps for the Dallas offense.

Schoonmaker was the 58th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and was taken ahead of a guy like Tucker Kraft, who has done extremely well early in his career (especially in the passing game) for the Green Bay Packers. Dallas also infamously passed on Sam La Porta in that same draft class to take Mazi Smith, a decision that might haunt the front office for years to come if Smith doesn't pick things up.

Schoonmaker has a chace this offseason to change the narrative, obviously. He could emerge as a much more dynamic option in the passing game than even Ferguson, who had a strong year in 2023 followed by an "okay" year in 2024. With Ferguson entering a contract year in 2024, the opportunity is perfect for Schoonmaker to swoop in and give the Cowboys every reason to have him atop the depth chart.

If not, he could be headed for the dreaded "bust" status, and might even find himself on the trade block at some point in the next year.

