Three free agents the Arizona Cardinals should sign this offseason

After a red-hot start to their 2024 season, the Arizona Cardinals petered out in December. Arizona failed to make the playoffs, extending their postseason drought to three years. However, young players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride proved themselves to be potential cornerstones of this franchise moving forward.

If the Arizona Cardinals are to return to the postseason and become true contenders in the NFC, they will need to ace this offseason. This team still has a few glaring holes that need patching. These three free agents could be key pieces in the Arizona Cardinals' roster in 2025.

Arizona Cardinals free agent targets

DT Poona Ford

Arizona’s defense needs fixing. While they manage to mask it with three-safety looks and funky coverage schemes, this defense is severely lacking in talent. Poona Ford may not be a superstar on the interior defensive line, but he would add much-needed depth.

In 2024, Roy Lopez was Arizona’s primary contributor at defensive tackle. Lopez is set to hit free agency, but even if he returns, the Cardinals could use another starting-caliber player at the position. Poona Ford played over 650 snaps in a quality Los Angeles Chargers defense last season. The Cardinals should take the opportunity to add a proven player to their defensive front.

Signing Poona Ford would allow the Cardinals to spend more cash on other areas of need. According to PFF, Ford is projected to make just $3.5 million per year on his next deal. Even if his production declines from 2024, Ford would provide significant value to Arizona.

EDGE Azeez Ojulari

Especially without the injured B.J. Ojulari, the Cardinals were lacking depth at EDGE in 2024. With Dennis Gardeck potentially on the way out, Arizona will need to bring in at least one newcomer at the position. Former Giants second-round pick Azeez Ojulari could team up with his younger brother and fill the Cardinals' need this offseason.

In a limited role in New York, Azeez Ojulari was a highly productive pass rusher. He posted seven sacks on just 196 pass-rush snaps. In contrast, Zaven Collins led the Cardinals with just five sacks. Ojulari would add juice to Arizona’s pass rush while allowing other players to engage in more defined roles.

At just 24 years old, Azeez Ojulari is one of the youngest players on the free agent market. He still has time to become the dominant pass rusher that he has shown glimpses of being. With a projected contract of $5 million per year, the Arizona Cardinals should bet on this free agent turning into a star.

WR Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen may not be the elite receiver that he used to be, but he’s more than capable of contributing to the Arizona Cardinals' offense. In 2024, Allen posted 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games for the Bears. If Chicago lets him walk, Allen could be a great fit in Arizona.

Throughout his career, Keenan Allen has primarily played in the slot. He uses his refined route running and excellent body control to create separation consistently. Allen would be a clear upgrade over Greg Dortch, Arizona’s current slot receiver. Allen would allow the Cardinals to use more spread looks, with Trey McBride functioning as another slot option.

With a projected contract of $16 million per year over two years, Keenan Allen would likely be the biggest splash in free agency for the Arizona Cardinals. If he can continue the level of performance he showed in Chicago, Allen will be well worth the investment.