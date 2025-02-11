Philadelphia Eagles' ILB Zack Baun is getting paid this offseason. Let's rank the top free agent destinations for the stud player. An interception in the Super Bowl, a Pro Bowl, and an All-Pro season for Zack Baun caps off one of the most dominant seasons we've seen from an ILB in quite some time.

Now set to hit free agency, the expectation probably should be that the Eagles find a way to keep him in the middle of the defense for years to come. Breaking out in his fifth year in the NFL, Baun does not have quite as much time to capitalize on his earnings as someone who would finish up their third year and be eligible for a rookie extension.

I do believe this opens the door for him to sign with a team that potentially pays him more than the Eagles could offer. Let's rank the top four free agent destinations for Zack Baun.

Ranking top 4 free agent destinations for Eagles' ILB Zack Baun

4. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were a very good team in 2024 but do have some roster holes to take care off. We know that Cooper Kupp is going to be on the move, so LA does clearly want to continue turning the page and getting younger at other positions.

However, their ILB unit is among the worst in the NFL, so they would benefit from a player like Zack Baun. The defensive line in LA happens to be one of the youngest and most explosive in the NFL, but the ILB room and secondary could each use a high-end starter.

Zack Baun would be a welcome addition for the Rams in 2025 and beyond.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals need defensive help in the worst way. They wasted away a truly elite season from Joe Burrow because of how awful the D was. The Bengals are a cheap and outdated franchise, so the possbility that they would even make a signing like this is probably unlikely.

But oh man would the Bengals benefit from signing Zack Baun...

Contractually, Cincy is going to have to figure something out with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson, so Zack Baun might be the last player on their mind. But the NFL is in a better place when Joe Burrow and the Bengals are good. Zack Baun would greatly elevate this unit.

2. Denver Broncos

It was Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints who drafted Zack Baun back in 2020, so there is a connection present here. Furthermore, the Denver Broncos do need a ton of help at the ILB spot, so there's a huge roster need for them.

With money to spend in free agency and every reason to add talent, the Denver Broncos could be a huge problem for the opposition in 2025 and beyond. They went 10-7 and made the playoffs this year with a rookie QB and limited offensive talent.

Denver might be on the cusp of hitting contender status with the right offseason, and adding Zack Baun to the middle of that defense could help things out.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

I mean, this has to be the best fit. With how good of a GM Howie Roseman is, it might not be likely that Zack Baun suits up for a different team in 2025. The Eagles don't have a ton of cap and also do have other key free agents like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, so it will be interesting to see how Roseman operates here.

But in Baun's first year as a true ILB in the NFL and playing for Vic Fangio, he put the league on notice and has to be looked at as the best ILB in the NFL right now. Zack Baun probably wants to remain with the Eagles, and at the end of the day, that's how it may end up. The best place for the stud player to continue his NFL career is Philly.