Time is tragically ticking for these quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Season

For a few quarterbacks approaching the 2025 NFL Season, time could be ticking in a big way. These passers have to perform, or time is up.

For a few reasons, certain QBs across the NFL could be in a shaky position at points in the 2025 NFL Season. In the NFL, it's a 'what have you done for me lately' type of business, and this rings especially true for the QB position - the most important position in all of sports.

There could be more than this, but these three passers could see time ticking by. The time to produce and lead their team is now, period. Let's dive into these three passers right here.

Tick, tick, tick...

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson is now on his third team in as many seasons and his fourth team in five seasons. If Wilson can't put up respectable numbers in 2025 with the New York Giants and actually play like a competent QB, his NFL career as a whole might just be over.

It's clear that Wilson is not nearly the QB he once was, so the time is ticking for him to figure out how to once again become an efficient QB, something he was for a decade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

It's a crucial third season for Anthony Richardson, who has been downright awful for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. This is also the best Colts roster we have seen in quite some time, so if Richardson cannot produce under these conditions, he may honestly end up on another team after the 2025 season is over.

It might just be now or never for Richardson on the Indianapolis Colts.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young did play reasonably well down the stretch in the 2024 season, but he's not yet proven to be a franchise QB in the NFL and has to sustain efficient production for most of the season if he wants to earn the trust of the Carolina Panthers - it's just that simple. If Young can't do that in 2024, the regime in place now may look elsewhere for a QB, as the previous regime were the ones that drafted him in the first place.