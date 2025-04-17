Titans 2025 NFL mock draft: Going all-in and building around Cam Ward

103. Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

The secondary has been a bit of a sore spot for the Tennessee Titans for a little bit now, so they'll take Jordan Hancock from Ohio State at pick 103 in this mock draft. Yes, the offense is going to be in the spotlight for the Titans, but Mike Borgonzi did not inherit the best roster, so there are a lot of other holes to fill.

120. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Deone Walker is a mammoth of a human being and someone who could simply help eat up space in the middle of the defense for the Tennessee Titans. Being able to get him at pick 120, all the way down in the fourth round, is some insanely good value. The first four picks for Mike Borgonzi in this NFL mock draft have been quite good.

141. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Tony Pollard is a fine running back, and Tyjae Spears is a fine backup, I guess, but it does not hurt to dip into the running back class in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dylan Sampson is one of the many draftable running backs this year, and it would be kind of neat and ideal if Cam Ward had a three-headed monster at RB with Pollard, Spears, and Sampson.

167. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech

Now addressing EDGE, the Tennessee Titans take Antwaun Powell-Ryland at pick 167. In 2024, Powell-Ryland racked up 19 sacks for loss and 16 sacks. Yes, you read those statistics right. He's got 42 tackles for loss over 52 collegiate games.

178. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Along with the deep RB class, the tight end class in the 2025 NFL Draft is also deep, so the Titans grab Mitchell Evans from Notre Dame in this mock and continue to load up on the offense.

188. Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State

The Tennessee Titans signed Kevin Zeitler in free agency. He's been a top guard for years, but he's only going to be a one-year option, so getting a developmental guard on the roster would be a wise idea with the last pick in their draft.