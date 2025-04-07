Titans NFL Mock Draft: Is Cam Ward guaranteed to head to Tennessee?

120. Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

The Tennessee Titans could also use some cornerback help. Jordan Hancock from Ohio State is sitting there at pick 120, so the Titans madke the move. This team can't necessarily draft for need. In my opinion, rebuilding teams simply have to take the best player available on their board, but teams who are close and have a strong roster are the ones who can be drafting for need.

There are scenarios where the best player available is also someone who satisfies a need, and this could be the case with Hancock at pick 120.

141. Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Ollie Gordon as a short-yardage back on the Tennessee Titans offense could be a pretty good scenario for the backfield. Gordon might not be a legitimate RB1 at the NFL level, but he's got great size and can simply run people over. He'd be a nice late-game back for when the Titans need to shut the door on a game and ice the win.

167. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Two-straight running backs really isn't a bad idea. This RB class in the 2025 NFL Draft might be one of the deepest in the history of the NFL Draft. Devin Neal is a nice dual-threat player and simply another weapon the Titans can insert into the offense and give Cam Ward another player at his disposal.

Drafting and developing a QB in the NFL is all about making things easy initially. With a strong offensive line and now three more weapons on offense, Tennessee is onto something.

178. Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

The Titans should take two QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft. No one truly knows if Cam Ward is going to develop into a franchise player, so why not roll the dice in the later parts of the draft? Kyle McCord might not be a franchise QB himself, but they could at least find a competent backup here.

188. Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

The Titans finish this mock draft off by taking Jay Higgins from Iowa. Tennessee did sign Cody Barton in free agency, so they remake their ILB room in a significant way with the addition of Higgins.