The Tennessee Titans have officially taken Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, beginning the process of turning their franchise around. This was a no-brainer move, and it seemed to be locked in for weeks now.

As the 2025 NFL Draft process went on, Ward began to separate himself from his QB peers, but let's make sure we are talking about this accurately - Ward would not have been close to the first QB taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, as he was somewhere in the range of Michael Penix Jr and Bo Nix.

But given how weak this class is, Cam Ward was unquestionably the best QB.

The Tennessee Titans have not had a franchise QB for quite some time. Marcus Mariota fizzled out after some time, but the team did seem to luck out with Ryan Tannehill for several years. That paved the way for Will Levis, who is not close to the answer.

And now, the Tennessee Titans are putting the trust in Cam Ward, who is more on the raw side as a prospect but has some flat-out insanely high upside in the NFL. I have heard the name Ben Roethlisberger when people have talked about Ward's game.

This past offseason, the Titans hired GM Mike Borgonzi as their new GM, and they also did invest into their offensive line, signing left tackle Dan Moore and guard Kevin Zeitler. This huge investment into the OL did kind of tell us indirectly that they were prepared to insert a young QB into the mix.

And let's be clear - it could be a bumpy road at first for Ward and the Titans. We'll be in the honeymoon phase with this team and prospect for a while, but Cam Ward is definitely going to take his rookie lumps, and it could be another lean year for the franchise.

However, this is the correct way to rebuild a roster - taking a QB in the first round and getting strong along the offensive line could solve most of the Titans issues, and if Cam Ward can find some immediate success, Tennessee will be better a lot quicker than some people think right now.

Only time will tell just how good Cam Ward will be at the NFL level, but the Tennessee Titans seem to think they'll be able to develop him.