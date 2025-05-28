Top 10 highest-paid NFL quarterbacks all have something sad in common

Being among the highest-paid QBs in the NFL is surely a good feeling, but the 10 highest-paid passers all have something sad in common.

Being a quarterback in the NFL is probably the best and most annoying thing in the world - they are the face of the franchise and the one who gets paid the most. They also tend to get the most love and attention when the team is doing well, but they're also the first to get criticism when the team is struggling.

Well, when you look at the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, they all actually have something quite sad in common...

Highest-paid does not mean the best winner...

In terms of the average annual value, the 10 highest-paid QBs in the NFL are:



Dak Prescott

Jordan Love

Josh Allen

Trevor Lawrence

Joe Burrow

Tua Tagovailoa

Brock Purdy

Jared Goff

Justin Herbert

Lamar Jackson

All of these passers make over $50 million per year, but all of them have a combined zero Super Bowl rings. The 11th highest-paid QB in the NFL, Jalen Hurts, has not only been to two Super Bowls, but he's also won the big game as well. Now yes, football is a team sport, but the QBs debates nowadays are centered around who wins more and who is able to win the biggest games more than the others.

It's a flaw debate, as Jalen Hurts is not as talented as the 10 QBs you see above, but he's got a ring, and those 10 do not. Given that the QB contract market continues to explode like every other position, the next QB who gets an extension may see that figure above $60 million per season, as that is the highest number, which is held by Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

The 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL right now are all talented, but they are also all missing the most coveted trophy in all of sports.