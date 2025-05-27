The NFC East saw two teams in the conference championship game and one team winning the Super Bowl. Let's predict how the teams will perform in 2025.

Can the NFC East again become one of the better divisions in football in 2025? Both the Eagles and Commanders were playing in late January, and both teams surely have Super Bowl hopes in the coming season, but should we count out the Dallas Cowboys?

Let's predict the ceiling and floor records for each team in the NFC East ahead of the 2025 season.

Ceiling and floor predictions for NFC East teams in the 2025 NFL Season

Philadelphia Eagles



Ceiling: 14-3

Floor: 10-7

The Philadelphia Eagles might not skip a beat from their Super Bowl victory and could continue overwhelming opponents with their elite run game and punishing and deep roster. Winning 14 games would not be out of the question, as they are still oozing with talent.

The floor, though, might be a bit of a Super Bowl hangover, as the last time this team appeared in the Super Bowl, they simply weren't that great of a team in the following season. This could plague them again in 2025.

Washington Commanders



Ceiling: 13-4

Floor: 8-9

A year two jump from Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders could see them remain atop the NFC and perhaps win another game. While their ceiling may only be one more win, being able to win 13 games is simply outstanding, as this would likely keep them in contention for the no. 1 seed in the conference.

However, there isn't anything preventing this team from enduring a sophomore slump, which has happened multiple times before. While I do not believe a sophomore slump is coming, the success they had could bring them back to earth in 2025.

New York Giants



Ceiling: 5-12

Floor: 0-17

The New York Giants have the hardest schedule in the NFL and a bad QB situation, so it is not hard to see why their ceiling may only be a handful of wins, and while this may seem a bit crazy, is their floor truly zero wins? To be fair, the offense might not be consistent with Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston under center, and the Giants also may not be favored in a single game.

There just isn't much to like about the G-Men heading into 2025. Winning zero games is the floor for this starved franchise.

Dallas Cowboys



Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 4-13

The Dallas Cowboys might be able to ride an efficient offense and an improved Dak Prescott to respectable 10-win season. The defense is fine on paper, and Prescott does have both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to throw to, which is a mismatch.

However, the first year of the Brian Schottenheimer era could bring some bumpy roads and struggles, as he's been in the NFL for a while and is only just now getting a shot to be a head coach for a reason. The trenches aren't their strong suit, so they could get overwhelmed nearly every week.