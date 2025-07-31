Top 3 NFL teams with the easiest path to a division title in 2025

No NFL teams can truly turn on autopilot for an entire season, but there are a few teams that are going to have a much easier time than others figuring out a way to get into the postseason.

There are some really rough-looking divisions going into the 2025 NFL season, whether there are teams dealing with quarterback issues, defensive struggles, or even injuries already at this point in the year. There are a handful of NFL teams that look like they're going to have a much easier time than others making it to the playoffs based on the ability to dominate their own divisions, and they're easy to identify at this point in the year.

Let's take a look at three NFL teams that shouldn't be losing too much sleep over whether or not they're going to be getting to the dance in 2025.

3 NFL teams with the easiest path to the playoffs in 2025

1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are already poised to run away with the AFC East yet again in 2025. We've got the Miami Dolphins dealing with having arguably the worst secondary in the NFL this offseason, not to mention the fact that they are breaking in a number of young players in the trenches (on both sides of the ball) and have significant drama going on with Tyreek Hill this offseason.

The Dolphins feel like they are on the cusp of blowing things up and rebuilding again. The New England Patriots already have done that, now in their second year post-Bill Belichick, but they are at least on the upswing. The Patriots have a potential breakout quarterback in Drake Maye, but still have major issues and question marks on the offensive line and in the pass rush department. They're also an injury or two away at the offensive skill positions from having arguably the most incompetent group of skill players in the league.

The Jets are not a threat whatsoever. The Bills can coast to another AFC East title in 2025.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There is not currently a team in the NFC South that appears to be a true threat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs might be able to struggle to nine wins and still win the division by two or more games this coming season.

I don't think the Bucs are that bad, by any stretch, I'm just saying that they have maybe the biggest gap out of any other team projected to win a division this year.

The Panthers once again have major question marks defensively. The Saints have the worst quarterback situation in the NFL. The Falcons are in the same boat as the Carolina Panthers, but with an even less-proven quarterback. I do think there's a chance if the Panthers or Falcons have some defensive players progress quickly, they could pose a bit of a threat for at least three-fourths of the season, but the Bucs should win the NFC South rather comfortably.

3. Houston Texans

If there was any team in the NFL that we saw sleep-walking to a division title last season, it was the Houston Texans. It was a rough year from the Texans after a tremendous 2023 season when everyone wanted to pick them as a darkhorse Super Bowl contender the following offseason.

Even as disappointing as the Texans were in the 2024 season, they still won a playoff game. If they took a step back in 2024, perhaps we see them take two steps forward in 2025. The Texans play in a division with three teams projected to pick in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft, including two teams that finished in the bottom five worst records in the league a season ago.

Even with progression from teams like Jacksonville and Indianapolis, the Texans should have no problem in the AFC South this season.