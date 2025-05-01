AFC East Power Rankings: Bills may have an unexpected challenger in 2025

The AFC East may turn out to be one of the more surprising divisions in football for 2025. Let's power rank it here. If each team in the divisions plays close to their full potential, the AFC East could easily be the best division in football in 2025.

However, that likely isn't going to happen, but there could be a new and unexpected challenger to the Buffalo Bills division crown. Only time will tell if my hunch is correct, but following the 2025 NFL Draft, how does the AFC East stack up?

Let's power rank it here.

AFC East Power Rankings: Are the New England Patriots coming for the title?

4. New York Jets

The main driving force in the New York Jets being ranked this low is their QB, Justin Fields. It is clear that the 2025 NFL Season is going to be more for the Jets evaluating who they currently have on the roster, as the coaching staff and front office are in year one.

While the Jets do have a good bit of roster talent, they are missing the finishing touches (specifically a franchise QB) and also simply need to prove that they can actually win games. As of now, the Jets are dead-last in our AFC East power rankings, and I am not sure that can even be up for discussion.

3. Miami Dolphins

If nothing else, the Miami Dolphins have invested in the trenches in recent years, but this roster is still shaky at best, and nothing is more important than the starting QB. Tua Tagovailoa has failed to string healthy seasons together in the NFL, and there could be major changes for this franchise next offseason if 2025 is another year of injury.

2. New England Patriots

Coming in second in our AFC East power rankings, the New England Patriots have added a ton of talent this offseason in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, I am not sure a single team has added more talent overall than New England has.

The team still has to prove it on the field, but they shored up the trenches and now have a second-year QB in Drake Maye who could explode in 2025. Remember, Josh McDaniels is back in the mix as the offensive coordinator.

Folks, I am telling you right now, the New England Patriots are going to be good.

1. Buffalo Bills

Until a team can dethrone the Buffalo Bills, they will maintain their top spot in our power rankings. Yet again winning the division in 2024, the Bills obviously care more about the postseason, but they have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs too many times to count.

What is it going to take for Buffalo to make a Super Bowl run? Well, we can talk about that later. For now, though, the Bills are the top team in our AFC East power rankings.