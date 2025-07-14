Vikings could make Super Bowl if JJ McCarthy is the next Jayden Daniels

JJ McCarthy is essentially entering his rookie season (again) in the NFL. Could he lead the Vikings to the Super Bowl.

With McCarthy missing his entire rookie season, you can consider the 2025 NFL Season as his first in the NFL, as he is expected to start for the team this year, and he is still 22 years old. McCarthy was their first-round pick back in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was one of six quarterbacks taken in round one, and four of them already look like franchise QBs. Jayden Daniels was the best of the bunch in 2024, as he led the Washington Commanders to just one game shy of the Super Bowl.

If JJ McCarthy can have a Jayden Daniels-type of season this year, could the Minnesota Vikings get into the Super Bowl?

Vikings to the Super Bowl in 2025?

This is obviously a huge 'if' but it's possible. Why is it possible? Well, the Vikings might have the most talented group of offensive talent in the NFL. They added to their offensive line in the offseason with Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, and they also took Donovan Jackson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Those OL additions join guys like Aaron Jones, TJ Hockenson, Justin Jefferson, and Jordan Addison, which is an insane group of talent. Opposing defenses just won't have enough competent players to cover everyone, so the Vikings offensive could flourish, and we already know that this is among the best defenses in the NFL, so you have to wonder where this roster has a weakness if McCarthy emerges as an exciting, young QB?

With the Green Bay Packers not really improving all that much in the offseason, the Detroit Lions losing both of their coordinators, and the Chicago Bears still being a bit unproven, the Minnesota Vikings could emerge as the NFC North winner and perhaps go on a Super Bowl run.