Top Bills' free agent addition has already made an impact (and it's terrible)

The Buffalo Bills invested quite a bit into their defensive line in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and one of their top additions has already made a huge impact. It's been quite the underwhelming career for Joey Bosa, who came into the NFL as the third overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

No one has disputed the talent - he's been one of the most talented pass rushers of this generation, but he's simply struggled to stay on the field, and that is putting it nicely. Bosa has still made five Pro Bowls, which is great, but he's played in a full season in just three of his nine NFL seasons.

And while the 2025 NFL Offseason still has a ways to do, Bosa is already hurt with the Bills.

Joey Bosa is hurt... again

The news broke on Tuesday:

Joey Bosa turns 30 years old this summer and has not played in a full season since 2021, where he racked up 10.5 sacks and 20 QB hits. Bosa did manage 14 games with the Chargers in 2024, racking up five sacks, five tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits.

In total, in 107 regular season games, Joey Bosa has racked up 72 sacks, 87 tackles for loss, and 156 QB hits. Well, he was given a nice payday from the Buffalo Bills, and him already being hurt and out until training camp is just flat-out sad and him still having this injury issue a decade into his career.

The Buffalo Bills are likely relying on Bosa in a huge way to bring more juice along their defensive line in 2025, but him already getting hurt really does not inspire a ton of confidence that he'll be able to consistently perform for this team.

Buffalo is trying to get over the hump, and Bosa is someone who is supposed to help them get there.