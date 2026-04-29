Top potential undrafted free agent steal for every NFC North team in 2026

You never know when you're going to find an absolute diamond in the rough after the NFL Draft, and every team will have its own candidates to go from UDFA to playing a critical role right away.

The NFC North has a handful of intriguing candidates to be the prized pickups of this year's undrafted class. You never know when talent is going to slip through the cracks, and situation meets opportunity in the best possible way.

We're going to take a look at one undrafted free agent rookie for each team in the NFC North that could have a shot to not only make the team, but potentially turn out to be something in the near future.

Top undrafted free agent pickup for every NFC North team in 2026

Chicago Bears: Caden Barnett, OL, Wyoming

In nearly every mock draft scenario I ran going into the 2026 NFL Draft, Caden Barnett was one of my favorite late-round sleepers to slot for teams in the 6th round, or so. Barnett has great size and athletic traits for the interior offensive line, posting a 9.54 in the RAS department with 33 3/8-inch arms.

As a three-year starter at Wyoming, he not only has outstanding athletic traits and length on the interior offensive line, but he's got tons of time on task and gives the Bears a perfect developmental option at the right guard position. With 2nd-round pick Logan Jones coming in as a future starter at center, it wouldn't surprise me at all to see Barnett starting next to him at guard some point down the line.

Detroit Lions: Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

It was a little shocking to see someone like Anthony Lucas hit the undrafted free agent market. You don't often see EDGE players from major programs like USC with 6-foot-5 3/8-inch, 260-pound frames and 34 3/8-inch arms go undrafted.

Lucas did a great job using his length and strength to jolt offensive linemen, and his combination of power and edge-setting ability should have at least had him firmly in that 5th-round range. Maybe there was something with an injury that teams didn't like, or maybe there were other factors, but the Lions won't be complaining.

Given how hard Lucas works at his craft, it wouldn't be shocking to see him make the Lions' roster as a rookie.

Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Bell, WR, Georgia

Although he might be listed as a wide receiver, Dillon Bell prides himself on being a "positionless" weapon for the offense. And he has proven to be effective in that way for a long period of time. He played 56 games for Georgia over the last four years, and gave them some really solid production as a role player in the offense with 7.3 yards per carry when used out of the backfield and 11 career receiving touchdowns.

He might not have the ability to come in and challenge anyone for the distinction of being the best route runner on the team, but Bell can be a RAC player and at 210 pounds, he's physical in space. The Vikings might try to get him developed in the kick return game, where he could be really effective.

Green Bay Packers: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida

Physically and athletically, J. Michael Sturdivant definitely looks the part of a "draftable" wide receiver. He's 6-foot-2 1/2 and 210 pounds with 4.4 speed and a 39-inch vertical jump. He's big, fast, and explosive, and he played a lot of special teams for the Gators in 2025.

That special teams experience this past season will really serve him well, especially because the Packers did a little house cleaning of their receiver position in the 2026 offseason. After letting Romeo Doubs walk and trading Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles, there are openings on the back end of the depth chart fo players like Sturdivant to make the team.

He has a track background and has put that to good use as a vertical threat. This is a really fascinating pickup for the Packers and a profile they typically are drawn to.