Travis Hunter believes he can play unprecedented role at NFL level

Travis Hunter is easily the most interesting prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and one of the most fascinating prospects to come along in quite some time. Hunter's collegiate career started off in a very unique way as he was a five-star high school prospect who committed to Jackson State just so he could play for Deion Sanders. Hunter then followed Sanders to Colorado, dominated for a couple of seasons, won a Heisman Trophy, and now could potentially go 1st overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The reason Hunter is so unique is that he is legitimately a top-10 overall prospect at both the wide receiver and cornerback position. What made him so fascinating at Colorado is that he almost literally never came off the field. Hunter's exceptional stamina and athletic traits were fun to watch at the college level, but I think it's fair to say that nobody really figured he could keep that up at the NFL level.

Apparently, Hunter himself doesn't agree.

Travis Hunter believes he can play 100 percent both ways in the NFL

"They say, 'nobody has ever done it the way I do it.' I tell them, 'I'm just different.'"



- Travis Hunter on playing CB and WR in the NFL pic.twitter.com/obcAW3c6F5 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 27, 2025

The reason why nobody believes this can happen is because nobody's ever seen it happen. Not at the rate which Hunter plays. We've seen guys playing both ways in today's NFL, but on a limited basis. Patrick Ricard doubles as both a fullback and defensive lineman. Heck, Deion Sanders used to play a little offense as well as dominating his side of the field as a cornerback on defense.

Nobody has come into the NFL and played two critical positions like cornerback and wide receiver for 100 percent of the snaps. And even if you said Hunter was going to play 80 percent of the snaps or more on both sides of the ball, it would still be a ridiculous proposition. But Hunter is a groundbreaking type of player and nobody should be putting this past him.

The wear and tear on a player's body in this kind of situation has to be taken into consideration, but the nice thing about Hunter playing cornerback defensively is that he might not be taking on the same level of physical punishment of someone who would play running back and linebacker, for instance.

It's still physically demanding, but it's not necessarily as physically taxing.

Easy for me to say, typing this up from the couch. But I'm trying to make the case for Hunter here, because if this is something he wants to do, I want to see it happen as well.