Trey Hendrickson buries the Bengals franchise with scathing statement

Cincinnati Bengals stud defensive end Trey Hendrickson released a scathing statement on Monday, and it's clear that he is simply not messing around. The best defensive player on the Cincinnati Bengals is due for a new contract, as he has amassed 35 sacks over the last two seasons and has emerged as an elite pass rusher.

The four-time Pro Bowler has made all four of his Pro Bowls during his time with the Bengals, and Cincy making this signing a few years ago has turned into one of the best moves that this franchise has ever made.

Well, the Bengals are historically a pretty cheap team and have played hardball from time to time. They were able to get deals done with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, but the potential extension with Hendrickson seems to be heading in the wrong direction.

Trey Hendrickson is making his opinion loud and clear

Here is the statement that Hendrickson made to ESPN on Monday:





“No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft. The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.” - Trey Hendrickson

I mean, you truly cannot get anymore brutal from this, and mind you, this is coming from Trey Hendrickson, a player who really hasn't been an outward personality at any point - he always seems to show up to work and not complain, but it's clear that the Bengals actions are really turning him off, and it would not shock me if there ended up being no new contract at this point.

The Bengals might be best off trading Trey Hendrickson if they don't want to get out of their own way.