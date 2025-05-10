2025 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best wide receivers

There are a ton of high-end wide receivers in the NFL. Let's rank to power rank the 10 best ahead of the 2025 NFL Season. This was honestly quite hard, as it seems like there has never been more talent at wide receiver than there is now.

It's been a trend for a while in the NFL, as we are seeing a ton of receivers crack the 1,000-yard mark. In 2024, a whopping 21 wide receivers hit this mark. Well, having one of the 10 best receivers in the NFL is incredibly impressive.

Let's rank the 10 best in the NFL ahead of the 2025 NFL Season.

2025 NFL Power Rankings: Who are the top wide receivers in the NFL?

10. Brian Thomas, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr now gets to run routes alongside Travis Hunter for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Season. Thomas broke the 1,000-yard mark with the team in the 2024 NFL Season, and if the Jags offense can finally find some stability, Thomas might become more of a household name.

9. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Despite the New York Jets awful QB situation in his short career, Garrett Wilson has managed to break the 1,000-yard mark in each season of his career. Maybe not the best of the best, Wilson is absolutely in the top-10 in our wide receiver rankings.

8. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Still accumulating 1,000-yard seasons as he ages into his 30s, Davante Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason and is still among the best route-runners in the NFL. Perhaps a future Hall of Famer, it is hard to argue that Adams is not one of the 10 best in the NFL.

7. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Working through injury in 2024, Puka Nacua missed some time and was not able to reach the 1,000-yard mark. He was 10 yards shy but did average 90 yards per game in his 11 games last year. He'd have been on pace for over 1,500 yards had he played in all 17 games. Nacua is seventh in our WR power rankings.

6. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown might be the most physically imposing wide receiver in the NFL. He is catching passes from a below-average passer in Jalen Hurts, so that does impact his overall yardage total, but he's still one of the 10-best at his position in the NFL and is no. 6 in our rankings for 2025.

5. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Malik Nabers easily cracking the 1,000-yard mark in his rookie season with the New York Giants QB situation was nothing short of outstanding. Nabers might be able to lead the NFL in yards in 2025 if Russell Wilson is able to feed him the ball. He's in the top-5 in our power rankings.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown was a mid-round draft pick and has developed into one of the best receivers in the NFL. He comes in at no. 4 in our power rankings and is Jared Goff's go-to weapon on offense, and for good reason.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

A four-time Pro Bowler, CeeDee Lamb just saw his team trade for George Pickens in a move that is going to make life a lot easier for the stud WR from Oklahoma. Lamb comes in at no. 3 in our power rankings.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Only set to enter his age-25 season in 2025, Ja'Marr Chase had the wide receiver triple crown in 2024, leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. While Chase could be no. 1 in the eyes of many, I do believe there is one player who is slightly better.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Already on a Hall of Fame pace, Justin Jefferson just might be the best overall non-QB in the entire NFL. He's got 7,432 yards in just five seasons in the NFL and could finish his career as one of the best wide receivers of all-time. He is first in our WR power rankings for 2025.