The 2024 NFL playoffs are right around the corner, so let's look at three sneaky teams who could be threats when the postseason begins. Major upsets in the postseason usually do not happen, but there are always some teams that end up putting up a better fight than expected.

And you just never know - the prior NFL seasons have no bearing on the present, so there could be an underrated team or two that goes on a playoff run. After Week 18, all 14 playoff spots and seeds will be locked in.

Wild Card Weekend would then soon begin. Well, before we hit the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season, let's look at three teams who could be sneaky threats in the postseason.

3 underrated teams who could be sneaky threats in the NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have now won five games in a row and are 10-6 on the season. They've clinched the NFC West title and will now be guaranteed to host at least one playoff game. And I do believe that the chatter within the NFC has been so wrapped up with the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles, that we kind of have forgotten about this team.

The Rams did look different three years ago, but they have many of the same players that won the Super Bowl back in 2021. This team is built for a deep playoff run and are finally healthy. Matthew Stafford is an elite QB in this league, and Sean McVay is better than just about anyone. I struggle to see why the Rams could not make a deep run.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Baker Mayfield has been on fire all season. He's got 39 touchdown passes and a career-high 107.6 passer rating. Objectively, he's been a top-7 QB in the NFL this year. But what might be most impressive is the Buccaneers winning five of their last six games, and with a favorable Week 18 matchup, they are likely headed toward a 10-7 record, an NFC South title, and one home playoff game at least.

However, Mayfield and the Bucs are peaking at the right time. Over the last six games, Mayfield has thrown 15 touchdowns and six interceptions for a 114.5 passer rating. He's averaging nearly 300 yards per game over the last six. The sheer volume with which Mayfield can handle a passing attack easily makes the Bucs a sneaky threat in the NFL postseason.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos get the luxury of controlling their own destiny for the postseason, and the best part about that is they are very likely facing a ton of Kansas City Chiefs' backups in Week 18. The Chiefs have nothing to gain from this game - they have clinched the no. 1 seed in the AFC, so they will be resting a ton of starters.

The Broncos get this game at home, and they did outplay the Chiefs at full strength back in Week 10 at Arrowhead. Denver has been one of the surprise teams in the NFL this year. Some projected this team to win three of four games, but here they are on the doorstep of 10 wins. The defense is top-notch, as they have the best pass-rush in the NFL.

In fact, they are solid in the trenches on both sides of the ball and have a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean Payton running the show. The Broncos aren't going to win it all or anything, but if they get in, do not be surprised if they gave the Buffalo Bills some fits in the Wild Card Round or even won the game entirely.