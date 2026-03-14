Updated Commanders mock draft after massive free agency spending spree

The Washington Commanders went from being in the NFC Championship in the 2024 season to picking in the top 10 (again) of the NFL Draft. Injuries took their toll last season for the Commanders, but based on where the roster was when they inherited it in 2024, GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn still had plenty of work to do.

In the 2026 NFL Free Agency period, the Commanders have been absolutely on fire. They have completely revamped their defense at all three levels, starting with the addition of a few new pass rushers: Big money EDGE Odafe Oweh, former first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu.

The Commanders also added the likes of Leo Chenal at the linebacker position and Nick Cross at the safety position, getting a couple of really physical, athletic players for Dan Quinn. But with the spending spree in the rearview, it's time to look ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft. How will the Commanders follow up an impressive NFL Free Agency period?

Commanders keep attacking defense early in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 | Pick 7: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Simply put, Caleb Downs has been unanimously considered one of the best and safest picks in this draft class for a full year at this point. The only reason why he might fall on draft night is because of the way the NFL views the safety position in terms of overall value, but it also only takes one team to love a prospect this much.

Downs is a top-tier talent who can play anywhere in a defense. He's going to bring a presense immediately and will be able to pick up any defensive scheme with ease.

The Commanders need to continue adding on that side of the ball and Dan Quinn is one of those coaches who loves the safety position more than most.

Round 3 | Pick 71: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

The Commanders could be in the market for 1st-round receivers in this year's draft, and it wouldn't shock me to see this position addressed yet in free agency somehow.

They brought back a couple of guys like Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, and even added Chig Okonkwo at the tight end position. He'll be a major factor in the passing game. But last season showed us all that the Commanders need more depth at receiver, and perhaps some options to build around going forward.

Antonio Williams has the type of ability after the catch that will really appeal to Adam Peters and his experience at Clemson will be a huge asset in his favor as well.