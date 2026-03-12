Updated Vikings 2026 NFL mock draft after bombshell Kyler Murray news

97. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Here's a write-up of Ted Hurst from Lance Zierlein:





"Long-legged, vertical-minded wideout with the speed and ability to stress corners from snap to whistle. Hurst is quick to beat press and hit the accelerator into his route work. He has the hips, feet and balance to run a more robust route tree than what we saw from him in college. He’s an above-average ball-tracker deep and a dangerous catch-and-run option. The hands are average and he needs to become more assertive on 50/50 balls on all three levels. Hurst appears capable of surviving the jump in competition and projects as a “Z” receiver with quality upside."

There is starting-caliber upside with Hurst despite playing for a smaller school in Georgia State. The Vikings could do a lot worse with this pick.

163. Charlie Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Now adding to the secondary, the Vikings take one of two cornerbacks in this mock draft and first grab Charlie Demmings from Stephen F. Austin. Sometimes, teams simply need to draft for need, and I'll maintain that.

196. Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Andre Fuller is the next cornerback off the board for the Vikings. Keep in mind that Toledo has recently produced some notable defensive backs in Quinyon Mitchell and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a first-round caliber safety this year.

234. Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

Back to the defensive line, the Vikings take Albert Regis from Texas A&M. In 2025, Regis had two sacks and 49 total tackles. Not only do the Vikings need more starters along the defensive line, but they need some depth, too.

235. Anez Cooper, OG, Miami (FL)

Flipping to the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings now take Anez Cooper from Miami (FL). With Ryan Kelly retiring, the interior of the offensive line could use some help.

244. Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

There might not be a very good chance that Luke Altmyer develops into more than a backup quarterback, but what if he's the next Brock Purdy? For a team that does not have a long-term answer at the position, this is a pick worth making.