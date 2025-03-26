Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy recently joined Up and Adams to discuss his status as the franchise quarterback. The sophomore signal-caller is preparing for his first season in the NFL, but his journey has been anything but conventional.

McCarthy’s rookie season was derailed before it began, as a torn meniscus suffered in the 2024 preseason kept him sidelined. The Vikings had initially hoped to roll out their new franchise quarterback immediately, but the injury forced them to pivot.

Veteran Sam Darnold took over and exceeded all expectations, leading Minnesota to a 14-3 record. His breakout season earned him a lucrative three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, leaving McCarthy with an opportunity to claim the starting job.

However, Minnesota has not handed him the role just yet. Despite McCarthy’s potential, the front office explored veteran options in free agency. With a talented roster, the Vikings considered bringing in an experienced quarterback to capitalize on their championship window.

The team was linked to Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, and even future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Wilson and Jones are no longer in the mix, leaving Rodgers as the remaining external option.

J.J. McCarthy's hunger for development is a positive sign for the Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy, however, remains unfazed by the speculation. When Kay Adams asked when he knew he would be the Vikings’ starter for the 2025 season, his response was telling.

“They haven’t told me, and I am happy they didn’t,” McCarthy said. “I try to earn it every single day. I never want that to be given to me.”

McCarthy’s mindset is what the Vikings need as they transition to a new era. The young quarterback has embraced the challenge, knowing he must prove himself at every step. While he lacks professional experience, his collegiate résumé speaks for itself.

During his time at Michigan, McCarthy threw for 6,226 yards and 49 touchdowns while leading the Wolverines to a national championship. His poise, leadership, and ability to perform in high-pressure situations made him an attractive pick for the Vikings, who invested in him as their future quarterback.

McCarthy is waiting for his chance to show why Minnesota made that investment. Whether the team ultimately hands him the reins or brings in a veteran like Rodgers, one thing is clear—McCarthy is ready to earn his place. The 2025 season could be his proving ground, and he wouldn’t want it any other way.