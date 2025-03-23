The Minnesota Vikings could be building something special. They must turn the keys to JJ McCarthy and be calculated in the 2025 NFL Draft. With just four picks right now, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah must be able to work the NFL Draft board the right way.

He has been a bit aggressive in free agency, signing notable players like Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Will Fries, and Ryan Kelly. He's also re-signed guys like Aaron Jones and Byron Murphy. It does seem like he's been a bit more aggressive in free agency partly due to not having a ton of draft capital.

Well, with the strong likelihood that JJ McCarthy is being handed the keys to this ride, they must cap off this strong offseason with a strong 2025 NFL Draft class.

Vikings 2025 NFL Mock Draft: The JJ McCarthy era begins right now

24. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Minnesota Vikings should draft for need in my opinion - they have a strong roster, are absolutely not rebuilding, and can focus on the weakest parts of their roster. I went with Nick Emmanwori, the physical safety from South Carolina. This could be an instant boost of aggression on the backend of Brian Flores' defense.

97. Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

Two-straight picks at defense, the Vikings take pass rusher Ashton Gillotte from Louisville at pick 97. The Vikes do have a strong pass rush, but you can never truly have too many capable rushers, so the idea here is that the team gets stronger depth for 2025 and perhaps find a long-term starter at the position for years to come.

139. Miles Frazier, OG, LSU

The Minnesota Vikings invested about $100 million into the interior of their offensive line this offseason, signing guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly, both from the Indianapolis Colts. They join a stellar tackle duo in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill. Their left guard, Blake Brandel, leaves a bit to be desired, so the Vikings coming away with a guard prospect could be on the menu. I went with Miles Frazier from LSU. The Vikes do now have four quality starters along the OL, which is plenty to field a top-10 unit, but why not go for a clean 5/5?

187. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

The team did not only re-sign Aaron Jones, but also traded for Jordan Mason. It would still be in their interest to try and do a bit of planning for the future in the backfield. They take Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter and perhaps find a nice RB3 option for the future.

Would this Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Mock Draft help them truly kick off the JJ McCarthy era?