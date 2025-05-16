Way too early 2025 NFL picks and predictions for Week 1 games

Now that the official schedule is out for the 2025 NFL Season, we can make some early picks and score predictions for Week 1 action. Over the next several months, teams will get deep into their offseason programming, and eventually, we will hit preseason action.

The 2025 NFL regular season will begin on September 4th, with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles getting us started in 2025. There is also a game on Friday the 5th as well, as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Anyway, now that we know the schedule for Week 1, we can roll out some early picks and predictions for the first week of NFL action in 2025.

Early picks and predictions for 2025 NFL Week 1 games

September 4th - Cowboys @ Eagles, 8:20 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions and are probably going to honor the 2024 Super Bowl team during this game, so you might think that the Birds have an easy win in front of them. However, I do believe this team is at risk of a regression in 2025, and being that anything can happen in Week 1, it would not shock me to see Dallas getting the win here.

Cowboys win 27-24

September 5th - Chiefs @ Chargers, 8:00 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC for three years in a row now but did win most of their games in 2024 by razor-thin margins. The Los Angeles Chargers played them quite close in 2024, and you could argue that LA added more talent than KC this offseason. With this game also being at home for the Chargers, this could be a close win for the Bolts.

Chargers win 23-20

September 7th - Buccaneers @ Falcons, 1:00 PM

Maybe one of the more evenly-matched games of Week 1, the defending NFC South champions play the Atlanta Falcons, who could be a frisky team in 2025 if Michael Penix Jr makes a jump. The Bucs are more of a proven team, but the Falcons have the better roster.

I am trusting that the known commodity in Tampa Bay is able to get the victory here in a close divisional game.

Buccaneers win 27-24

September 7th - Bengals @ Browns, 1:00 PM

Oh boy; this could be a blowout. Now yes, AFC North games always seem to be super close, but the Cleveland Browns may end up being one of the worst teams in football this year. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are dysfunctional themselves, but this should not be an issue for Cincinnati.

Bengals win 30-13