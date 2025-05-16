Way too early 2025 NFL picks and predictions for Week 1 games

September 7th - Dolphins @ Colts, 1:00 PM

The Miami Dolphins are in Indianapolis to face the QB-less Colts. The Colts are likely starting one of Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson this year, which is a losing solution no matter how you slice it, as it's not likely that either ends up playing well.

Even with the Miami Dolphins having issues of their own, they are good enough to get a victory against a team with no viable QB solution.

Dolphins win 24-20

September 7th - Raiders @ Patriots, 1:00 PM

I love the New England Patriots as a sneaky-good team in the 2025 NFL Season, and I would feel quite comfortable in saying that they are better than the Las Vegas Raiders right now. With Mike Vrabel as the team's head coach and a ton of talent added to the roster, the Pats have a great chance in front of them.

They get the win here in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

Patriots win 17-14

September 7th - Cardinals @ Saints, 1:00 PM

In what might be the least-watched game of the week, the Arizona Cardinals are in New Orleans to face the Saints in the first game of the Kellen Moore era. We also may see the first game of the Tyler Shough era as well. With the Cardinals revamping their defensive line this offseason and filling their biggest needs, this could be a total drubbing in Week 1, as the Saints are pathetically bad.

Cardinals win 28-6

September 7th - Steelers @ Jets, 1:00 PM

Would this be Aaron Rodgers vs. Justin Fields? It might be - right now, though, while both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets aren't any good, the Jets at least have some semblance of a QB in Justin Fields, and somehow, someway, Justin Fields could be the deciding factor in this game right now.

Jets win 20-10