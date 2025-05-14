Latest NFL schedule leak could be the ultimate sign for Aaron Rodgers

Some of the NFL schedule leaks have been 100% true, and this latest leak could be the ultimate sign for QB Aaron Rodgers. At 8:00 PM Eastern time on Wednesday, the NFL will officially drop the schedule for the 2025 season.

However, over the past few days, we have seen many schedule leaks drop into the NFL landscape, and while many of them are not true, others have been accurate. Well, one of the most notorious NFL schedule-leakers, OzzyNFL, has leaked what could end up being a huge game:

NFL SCHEDULE NEWS



Steelers at Jets - Week 1 pic.twitter.com/k3d1eFhRaK — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 14, 2025

Steelers and Jets leaked for Week 1

Could this be the ultimate sign for QB Aaron Rodgers, who is still a free agent and who still could sign with an NFL team? Now yes, Rodgers has surely known for a while now that the Steelers and Jets would be playing each other, so to a degree the date might not matter, but it would be the first game of the season if this leak is true.

And I have to imagine that is a bit more appealing for the QB, who may still have an offer out there from the Steelers. Pittsburgh drafted Will Howard in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they might be willing to roll with a rookie this coming season if Rodgers does not sign.

For the sake of their long-term future, it does make more sense to roll with Howard and Mason Rudolph. On the other sideline, former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields could start for the New York Jets, so a potential Fields vs. Rodgers matchup could be each player facing off against their former team.

Man, this could be quite interesting, and you would have to imagine that if Aaron Rodgers plays in 2025, he would sign over the next couple of weeks, as time is quickly ticking.