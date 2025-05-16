Way too early 2025 NFL picks and predictions for Week 1 games

September 7th - Giants @ Commanders, 1:00 PM

The New York Giants have the hardest schedule in the NFL this year and may honestly, truly, struggle to win three games. I am not predicting that the Washington Commanders fall victim to one of the crazy Week 1 outcomes - they are the better team, and head coach Dan Quinn will know how to avoid a Week 1 stinker.

Commanders win 28-13

September 7th - Panthers @ Jaguars, 1:00 PM

This could be a fun game with two teams who may be better than expected in 2025. I am a huge fan of the Carolina Panthers roster and actually think Bryce Young could hit his stride. With the Jacksonville Jaguars having a first-year head coach in Liam Coen, his first win could have to wait until Week 2. Young and the Panthers get the win here.

Panthers win 23-21

September 7th - Titans @ Broncos, 4:05 PM

The NFL gave first overall pick Cam Ward quite the brutal game to kickoff his NFL career. The Denver Broncos fielded a top-3 defense and the best pass rush in the league in 2024 - they also won 10 games and saw Bo Nix play some of the best football we have ever seen from a rookie QB.

While the Titans could be the pick here for the wise guys, the Denver Broncos are simply a different animal and will win this one.

Broncos win 27-17

September 7th - 49ers @ Seahawks, 4:05 PM

What should we make of these two rudderless teams? The San Francisco 49ers seem to be in a transitional period, and the Seattle Seahawks... well, I have no idea.

The 49ers have the head coach and QB advantage coming into this game, so that could be enough for them to eek out a close divisional victory in Week 1.

49ers win 21-20