NFL Draft's first overall pick given impossible task in his first ever game

Late on Tuesday, a confirmed schedule leak hit the NFL landscape involving the 2025 NFL Draft's first overall pick, Cam Ward. Being the first overall pick in the NFL Draft is truly something to be proud of, but it also does come with a heightened sense to not be a 'bust,' if you will.

In a weaker QB class, Miami (FL) QB Cam Ward began to separate himself from the rest of the pack and was the runaway favorite to be the first pick. The Tennessee Titans did not do anything fancy with the pick and rightly made Ward their hopeful QB of the future.

But developing as a rookie QB in the NFL can sometimes can multiple years - Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen did not hit his stride in the NFL until his third year. For Cam Ward, nothing will be easy in this league, and this is evidenced by the very first game he'll have to play in the regular season:

The #Titans will open the season on the road in Denver vs. the #Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 7, 4:05 PM ET, per @Schultz_Report



Cam Ward vs Bo Nix to kick of the season 🤝 pic.twitter.com/LxWddZKqra — SleeperTitans (@SleeperTitanUp) May 14, 2025

Titans @ Broncos in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos had the best pass rush in the NFL last year and the third-best defense in points allowed. Their defense got better this offseason with additions of Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron, the Broncos first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

For Cam Ward, you hate to say that this is going to be a typical 'first game for a rookie QB,' but that's the way this one is shaping up. The Broncos have a punishing pass rush, and with how well they are coached and how much further along they are in their own rebuild with a young QB, it might take a small miracle for Ward an the Titans to win this game.

But crazier things have happened in Week 1 of an NFL season...