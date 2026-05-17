Way-too-early 2026 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 1 game

Sunday, September 13th, 1:00 PM ET

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns could be a fun team in 2026 if Deshaun Watson wins the starting quarterback job and can at least be competent, as the defense would be boosted a bit by an offense that can at least keep the ball on the field here and there.

This could be one of those games that ends up in a result that not many expect. The Browns defensive line matches up well against the Jacksonville offensive line, and given the uncertainty of Week 1, Cleveland takes this game.

Prediction: Browns win 17-14

Sunday, September 13th, 1:00 PM ET

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans

Houston and Buffalo did meet in Houston in 2025, with the Texans winning that low-scoring game by four points. A similar result could happen here. The Texans have the more talented team on paper, and obviously have the home-field advantage.

The Bills also have a new head coach in Joe Brady, so the first-game jitters could get to him in a very tough environment and against a very formidable defense.

Prediction: Texans win 20-17

Sunday, September 13th, 4:25 PM ET

Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders

Miami could spoil Las Vegas' home opener in a bit of an upset. It does seem like Kirk Cousins will start for the Raiders for some period of time, but neither team is particularly good on paper. Miami wins a 'ho-hum' game that is kind of just stuffed in the Week 1 schedule.

Prediction: Dolphins win 23-20

Sunday, September 13th, 4:25 PM ET

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

In a notable NFC North showdown, the Packers are in Minnesota to face the Vikings, who could have Kyler Murray starting. Even if Murray is the starting quarterback, the Packers are the better team and at least have this high floor. Jordan Love has won precisely nine starts in all three years of his starting tenure with the team.

Prediction: Packers win 24-16