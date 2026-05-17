Way-too-early 2026 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 1 game

Sunday, September 13th, 4:25 PM ET

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Commanders added a ton of talent to the roster this offseason, and a healthy Jayden Daniels is a better quarterback than Jalen Hurts. Washington could return to their 2024 selves and be a playoff threat, and they'll kick things off nicely in 2026 with a three-point victory over the Eagles.

Prediction: Commanders win 27-24

Sunday, September 13th, 4:25 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Cardinals could truly be the worst team in the NFL this year, and while the Chargers aren't great, they're more than capable of making this an easy win and a huge blowout. Los Angeles wins and likely has this game over by halftime.

Prediction: Chargers win 28-6

Sunday, September 13th, 8:20 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

A fun NFC East matchup, both Dallas and New York made some notable changes this offseason. I would prefer Dallas in this matchup, as they have a sure-thing at quarterback and an offense that could again be among the best in the NFL, as it was in 2025.

I am higher on the Giants than some, but it could take some time for New York to get going.

Prediction: Cowboys win 23-21

Monday, September 14th, 8:15 PM ET

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

In the final game on the Week 1 slate here in 2026, the Broncos are facing the Chiefs in a massive AFC West showdown, and it's not hard to see why this game got the Monday Night Football slot. I truly question just how game-ready Patrick Mahomes will be, but I'm also not a doctor.

The Chiefs could want to hold Mahomes out of this game since it'd come against the best pass rush in the NFL, and also because the regular season is a marathon, not a sprint. Divisional games are typically always close, so even if Mahomes doesn't suit up for this one, the Broncos could just barely squeeze by with a win.

Prediction: Broncos win 21-20