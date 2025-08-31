Week 1 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

We're merely days away from Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, and the league has no shortage of primetime matchups to look forward to.

Starting Thursday night, fans will be treated to four different primetime matchups featuring some of the best teams in the entire league. The stars will be out, but which teams will find a way to shine in the spotlight?

We're making our game picks and predictions for Week 1 primetime games.

Week 1 predictions: Winners and score predictions for every primetime matchup

Thursday night: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are actually probably lucky they're not playing this game at home. Fresh off of trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, they'd probably be in for it from the fans. At least this way, they can let things cool down a little bit.

The Philadelphia Eagles begin their title defense with a chance to embarrass the Cowboys even further. The Eagles are one of the most well-oiled machines in the NFL while the Cowboys are kind of a disaster after the Parsons trade. This game is tied for the biggest spread of the week with the Eagles favored by 7.5 points.

Prediction: Eagles win 31-16

Friday night: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (in Brazil)

The Los Angeles Chargers are "hosting" the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL international series opener for the 2025 season, a Friday night matchup in Brazil. The league thought this went really well last year with the Eagles and Packers, so they're giving it another go.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning AFC champions, and it feels like they've been getting pretty significantly doubted this offseason. And there are times where teams will say "everyone is doubting us" as a way of fabricating a way to be motivated, but it really does seem like the Chiefs are being considered as a team that's going to take a significant step back.

Maybe this is a game where they remind everybody what they're capable of. With all due respect to the Chargers, this could be a Chiefs blowout.

Prediction: Chiefs win 33-20

Sunday night: Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills

This is one of the best matchups of the week and a possible AFC Championship preview. You've got two MVPs going toe-to-toe and two teams with arguably the most well-rounded and complete rosters in the league.

The expectation here will be for a shootout, but it's more likely to be a chess match. The Bills are only 1.5-point favorites at home, which is our clearest indicator that even Vegas has no idea what to go with this game. It's a clear toss-up.

This is a classic example of a game where the team that has the ball last will find a way.

Prediction: Ravens win 26-24

Monday night: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

It's a new era for both the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

The Vikings are breaking in second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy after moving on from Sam Darnold this offseason, while the Bears are introducing Ben Johnson as their head coach for the very first time.

This is going to be a great way to wrap up the first week of the season with two division rivals going at it on Monday Night Football, and all eyes on a couple of young quarterbacks entering their second seasons. Although for JJ McCarthy, it's more of a redshirt freshman campaign.

The Vikings are just 1.5-point favorites on the road despite winning 14 games a season ago. It's clear the jury in Vegas is out on Minnesota.

Prediction: Bears win 23-20