Week 14 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

It's going to be very difficult to follow up the show we saw in Week 13, but the NFL schedule in Week 14 is still loaded with rivalries, intrigue, and games with high stakes.

Unlike in Week 13, this week's slate of games includes the classic three primetime matchups: Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football. And it all starts off with one of the biggest games of the entire week, an NFC clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.

The Sunday night game features the Kansas City Chiefs, fighting for their playoff lives against the suddenly red-hot Houston Texans. On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles cap off the week with a battle between two teams fighting for their 9th win. We're taking a look at each matchup and making our predictions for what should be some of the most intense matchups of the week.

NFL picks, score predictions for every primetime game in Week 14

Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) @ Detroit Lions (7-4)

Thursday, December 4, 8:15 PM ET

The month of November was one of the weirdest months of football we've seen from Detroit Lions since they've been in their current championship window. I've never been more certain of predicting a team to win than I was at the start of November when the Lions were coming off of a bye and facing the Minnesota Vikings, but the Vikings found a way to upset them.

They beat the Commanders, who were more injured than ever at the time, but they lost games to the Eagles and Packers while getting taken to the brink in overtime by Jameis Winston and the New York Giants.

It has not been a consistent or great last five games for the Detroit Lions, whose loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving will either propel them into a focused start to December, or send them spiraling. They are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, and while I believe the Lions are capable of beating any team in the league, I'm really not certain they can beat the Cowboys with the way Dallas is playing right now.

The fact that Vegas only has the Lions as three-point home favorites tells you all you need to know at this point. I'm taking the Cowboys to stay hot in this one, but obviously won't be surprised if Detroit finds a way.

Prediction: Cowboys win 27-23