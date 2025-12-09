2025 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 15 game

The playoff race is heating up, division titles are on the line, and Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season is already promising to bring the fireworks.

Get your popcorn ready, because this week's slate of games is going to be must-see TV from Thursday all the way to Monday night. We've got division rivalries on tap. We've got possible Super Bowl preview matchups on tap. We've got teams jockeying for draft position, and teams with bad records trying to play the role of spoiler.

We're making our weekly NFL picks and score predictions and trying to sort through all of the madness before any of the games take place. What matchups do we have to look forward to, and which teams are favored in Week 15? We're breaking it all down in this week's picks and score predictions.

NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Every Week 15 Game

Atlanta Falcons (4-9) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)

Thursday, December 11, 8:15 PM ET

A Thursday night battle between the Buccaneers and Falcons isn’t going to draw 50 million viewers, but it is a great opportunity for the Bucs to find a way to get back on track.

After starting the year looking like one of the top contenders in the NFC, and earning the nickname (from me) the “Cardiac Bucs”, this team has been on the cusp of completely giving away their division lead. They just blew a game on Sunday against Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints, and they’re just not playing well overall right now.

A get-right game against the Falcons is pretty much exactly what the doctor ordered, but after the team lost to the Saints, can we really count this one as a gimme? Especially on a short week, I’m worried about the Bucs. They have to put it together quickly.

The Falcons have been a disaster almost the entire year, but they have the playmakers offensively to pull off an upset in a game like this. Weird stuff happens in the Thursday night time slot. The Bucs are 4.5-point home favorites, and they should win by quite a bit more than that, in all honesty.

The question we’re all going to find out on Thursday is whether the game against the Saints helps the Bucs snap out of it, or if it just takes even more wind out of their sails.

Prediction: Buccaneers win 23-19