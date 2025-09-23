Week 4 NFL Predictions: Picks and predictions for teams on upset alert

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season is approaching. Let's dive into some teams that could be on upset alert. Week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season definitely brought some major, wild finishes. There were so many blocked field goals and even some walk-off field goals as well.

But on the flip side of that, we also saw some blowouts. It was truly the most hectic week of the season thus far. We're already nearing Week 4, which brings us to, roughly, the quarter-mark of the 2025 NFL Season.

This season needs to slow down, but here we are. There are a small handful of teams that could be on major upset alert approaching the next slate of action, and we dove into those teams here and offered some score predictions...

How many teams are on upset alert in Week 4?

Detroit Lions (vs. Cleveland Browns)

The Detroit Lions have now won two games in a row. They beat the Chicago Bears in blowout fashion in Detroit in Week 2 and have now beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Over these past couple of wins, the Lions have truly silenced many doubters.

This team lost both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn in the offseason, and many have wondered if they'd end up taking a huge step back. It's rare to see a team lose both coordinators in the same offseason, but the Lions are getting through it thus far.

However, the Cleveland Browns come to town, and this team just upset the Green Bay Packers at some. The Browns do have a stingy defense, and it is worth wondering if the Lions could be due for a bit of a trap game given how tight and hard-fought their win was in Week 2 over the Ravens. I would not rule out the Browns from winning this game, but the Lions narrowly hold on...

Prediction: Lions win 24-20