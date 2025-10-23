Week 8 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

After a handful of weeks loaded up with Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, the NFL International Series, and Monday Night Football doubleheaders, we're back to a relatively "traditional" week of primetime matchups in Week 8.

There are no international games on the docket this week, and there's only one Monday night game. How about that?

Even with minimal games under the lights (and six teams on a bye), the NFL won't have any problem getting eyes on these games with the stars out for each one. We're making our Week 8 game picks and score predictions for every primetime matchup. Who's winning this week in front of everybody?

NFL Picks and Score Predictions for Every Week 8 Primetime Game

Minnesota Vikings (3-3) @ Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

Thursday, October 23, 8:15 PM ET

Nothing quite like trying to beat rush hour traffic in Los Angeles and also dealing with an NFL game being played.

Readers should know that I accidentally entered "4-3" as the Vikings' record before making the pre-game correction, so in case that looks like a premonition, I want evidence out there.

The Vikings find themselves in last place in the very competitive NFC North so far this season, while the Chargers have let a comfortable lead in the division disappear. They started the season 3-0 and had beaten all three of their division foes before dropping three of their last four, and really struggling with injuries.

We'll see how much better the Chargers are in this one with Joe Alt back in the fold, but the Vikings are going to be playing with a bit of desperation as well. I'm not nearly as confident in Justin Herbert as I was in the first month of the season, especially going up against an aggressive Vikings defense.

That defense, however, hasn't forced a turnover since Week 3. The Chargers have to be ready to take advantage. I'm going to put a little confidence behind the Chargers one more time before I start to sour on their projection the rest of the season.

Prediction: Chargers win 26-23